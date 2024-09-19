MAST ENERGY DEVELOPMENTS PLC stock information

MAST ENERGY DEVELOPMENTS PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under MAST.LON.

What is the current performance of MAST.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.0017000000000000001 GBP. The market has seen 0 GBP change in the price of a MAST.LON share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 0.0017000000000000001 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 MAST.LON stock opened at 0.0017000000000000001 GBP, reached a high of 0.0017000000000000001 GBP, and a low of 0.0016 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.0017000000000000001 GBP, while the closing price is 0.0017000000000000001 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 51134, indicating the level of market activity.



MAST ENERGY DEVELOPMENTS PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.0017000000000000001 GBP and a low of 0.0016 GBP.

What is the live share price of MAST ENERGY DEVELOPMENTS PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of MAST ENERGY DEVELOPMENTS PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of MAST ENERGY DEVELOPMENTS PLC is currently worth 0.0017000000000000001 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

