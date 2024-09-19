LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC stock information

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under LSEG.LON.

What is the current performance of LSEG.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 103.20 GBP. The market has seen -0.6 GBP change in the price of a LSEG.LON share, representing -0.5780% change from the previous close of 103.80 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 LSEG.LON stock opened at 104.40 GBP, reached a high of 104.75 GBP, and a low of 102.65 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 103.20 GBP, while the closing price is 103.20 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 867332, indicating the level of market activity.



LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 104.75 GBP and a low of 102.65 GBP.

What is the live share price of LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC is currently worth 103.20 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

