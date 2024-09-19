LIFE SCIENCE REIT PLC stock information

LIFE SCIENCE REIT PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under LABS.LON.

What is the current performance of LABS.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.322 GBP. The market has seen 0 GBP change in the price of a LABS.LON share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 0.322 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 LABS.LON stock opened at 0.32299999999999995 GBP, reached a high of 0.32695 GBP, and a low of 0.32179900000000006 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.322 GBP, while the closing price is 0.322 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 282384, indicating the level of market activity.



LIFE SCIENCE REIT PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.32695 GBP and a low of 0.32179900000000006 GBP.

What is the live share price of LIFE SCIENCE REIT PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of LIFE SCIENCE REIT PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of LIFE SCIENCE REIT PLC is currently worth 0.322 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.