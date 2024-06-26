INTERTEK GROUP PLC stock information

INTERTEK GROUP PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under ITRK.LON.

What is the current performance of ITRK.LON stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 46.92 GBP. The market has seen -0.40 GBP change in the price of a ITRK.LON share, representing -0.8453% change from the previous close of 47.32 GBP.



On 26-06-2024 ITRK.LON stock opened at 47.48 GBP, reached a high of 47.60 GBP, and a low of 46.46 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 46.92 GBP, while the closing price is 46.92 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 479748, indicating the level of market activity.



INTERTEK GROUP PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 47.60 GBP and a low of 46.46 GBP.

What is the live share price of INTERTEK GROUP PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of INTERTEK GROUP PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of INTERTEK GROUP PLC is currently worth 46.92 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

