Hypoport SE stock information

Hypoport SE is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under HYQ.FRK.

What is the current performance of HYQ.FRK stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 302.80 EUR. The market has seen -10.20 EUR change in the price of a HYQ.FRK share, representing -3.2588% change from the previous close of 313 EUR.



On 26-06-2024 HYQ.FRK stock opened at 309.20 EUR, reached a high of 314.60 EUR, and a low of 302.80 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 302.80 EUR, while the closing price is 302.80 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 4, indicating the level of market activity.



Hypoport SE during the last trading day has seen a high of 314.60 EUR and a low of 302.80 EUR.

What is the live share price of Hypoport SE? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Hypoport SE, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Hypoport SE is currently worth 302.80 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.