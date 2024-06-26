HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft stock information

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under HOT.DEX.

What is the current performance of HOT.DEX stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 107 EUR. The market has seen -0.80 EUR change in the price of a HOT.DEX share, representing -0.7421% change from the previous close of 107.80 EUR.



On 26-06-2024 HOT.DEX stock opened at 107.80 EUR, reached a high of 109.20 EUR, and a low of 106.50 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 107 EUR, while the closing price is 107 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 38306, indicating the level of market activity.



HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft during the last trading day has seen a high of 109.20 EUR and a low of 106.50 EUR.

What is the live share price of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft is currently worth 107 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

