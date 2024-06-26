Hapag Lloyd AG stock information

Hapag Lloyd AG is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under HLAG.DEX.

What is the current performance of HLAG.DEX stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 171.60 EUR. The market has seen 1.10 EUR change in the price of a HLAG.DEX share, representing 0.6452% change from the previous close of 170.50 EUR.



On 26-06-2024 HLAG.DEX stock opened at 170.60 EUR, reached a high of 175.50 EUR, and a low of 170.50 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 171.60 EUR, while the closing price is 171.60 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 12923, indicating the level of market activity.



Hapag Lloyd AG during the last trading day has seen a high of 175.50 EUR and a low of 170.50 EUR.

What is the live share price of Hapag Lloyd AG? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Hapag Lloyd AG, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Hapag Lloyd AG is currently worth 171.60 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.