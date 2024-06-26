Henkel AG & Co. KGaA vz. (Pref Shares) stock information

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA vz. (Pref Shares) is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under HEN3.DEX.

What is the current performance of HEN3.DEX stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 83.48 EUR. The market has seen 0.96 EUR change in the price of a HEN3.DEX share, representing 1.1634% change from the previous close of 82.52 EUR.



On 26-06-2024 HEN3.DEX stock opened at 82.60 EUR, reached a high of 83.48 EUR, and a low of 82.34 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 83.48 EUR, while the closing price is 83.48 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 514874, indicating the level of market activity.



Henkel AG & Co. KGaA vz. (Pref Shares) during the last trading day has seen a high of 83.48 EUR and a low of 82.34 EUR.

What is the live share price of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA vz. (Pref Shares)? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA vz. (Pref Shares), you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA vz. (Pref Shares) is currently worth 83.48 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.