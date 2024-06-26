Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock information

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under HEN.FRK.

What is the current performance of HEN.FRK stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 73.60 EUR. The market has seen 0.10 EUR change in the price of a HEN.FRK share, representing 0.1361% change from the previous close of 73.50 EUR.



On 26-06-2024 HEN.FRK stock opened at 73.60 EUR, reached a high of 73.60 EUR, and a low of 73.60 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 73.60 EUR, while the closing price is 73.60 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 0, indicating the level of market activity.



Henkel AG & Co. KGaA during the last trading day has seen a high of 73.60 EUR and a low of 73.60 EUR.

What is the live share price of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA is currently worth 73.60 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.