Hornbach Holding VZO O.N. stock information

Hornbach Holding VZO O.N. is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under HBH.DEX.

What is the current performance of HBH.DEX stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 79.30 EUR. The market has seen 0.20 EUR change in the price of a HBH.DEX share, representing 0.2528% change from the previous close of 79.10 EUR.



On 26-06-2024 HBH.DEX stock opened at 81.80 EUR, reached a high of 82.30 EUR, and a low of 79.20 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 79.30 EUR, while the closing price is 79.30 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 10637, indicating the level of market activity.



Hornbach Holding VZO O.N. during the last trading day has seen a high of 82.30 EUR and a low of 79.20 EUR.

What is the live share price of Hornbach Holding VZO O.N.? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Hornbach Holding VZO O.N., you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Hornbach Holding VZO O.N. is currently worth 79.30 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.