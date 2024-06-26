GPE GROUP PIZZORNO stock information

GPE GROUP PIZZORNO is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under GPE.PAR.

What is the current performance of GPE.PAR stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 72 EUR. The market has seen 0 EUR change in the price of a GPE.PAR share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 72 EUR.



On 26-06-2024 GPE.PAR stock opened at 72 EUR, reached a high of 73.20 EUR, and a low of 72 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 72 EUR, while the closing price is 72 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 141, indicating the level of market activity.



GPE GROUP PIZZORNO during the last trading day has seen a high of 73.20 EUR and a low of 72 EUR.

What is the live share price of GPE GROUP PIZZORNO?



That means if you own one share of GPE GROUP PIZZORNO, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of GPE GROUP PIZZORNO is currently worth 72 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

