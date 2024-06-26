GENERAL ELECTRIC stock information

GENERAL ELECTRIC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under GNE.PAR.

What is the current performance of GNE.PAR stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 148.50 EUR. The market has seen -2.50 EUR change in the price of a GNE.PAR share, representing -1.6556% change from the previous close of 151 EUR.



On 26-06-2024 GNE.PAR stock opened at 148.50 EUR, reached a high of 150 EUR, and a low of 147.50 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 148.50 EUR, while the closing price is 148.50 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 496, indicating the level of market activity.



GENERAL ELECTRIC during the last trading day has seen a high of 150 EUR and a low of 147.50 EUR.

What is the live share price of GENERAL ELECTRIC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of GENERAL ELECTRIC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of GENERAL ELECTRIC is currently worth 148.50 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.