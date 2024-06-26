GFT Technologies SE stock information

GFT Technologies SE is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under GFT.FRK.

What is the current performance of GFT.FRK stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 25.60 EUR. The market has seen 0.05 EUR change in the price of a GFT.FRK share, representing 0.1957% change from the previous close of 25.55 EUR.



On 26-06-2024 GFT.FRK stock opened at 25.60 EUR, reached a high of 25.60 EUR, and a low of 25.60 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 25.60 EUR, while the closing price is 25.60 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 0, indicating the level of market activity.



GFT Technologies SE during the last trading day has seen a high of 25.60 EUR and a low of 25.60 EUR.

What is the live share price of GFT Technologies SE? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of GFT Technologies SE, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of GFT Technologies SE is currently worth 25.60 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.