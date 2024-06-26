GBL stock information

GBL is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under GBLB.BRU.

What is the current performance of GBLB.BRU stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 67 EUR. The market has seen -0.50 EUR change in the price of a GBLB.BRU share, representing -0.7407% change from the previous close of 67.50 EUR.



On 26-06-2024 GBLB.BRU stock opened at 67.80 EUR, reached a high of 67.85 EUR, and a low of 66.55 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 67 EUR, while the closing price is 67 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 81766, indicating the level of market activity.



GBL during the last trading day has seen a high of 67.85 EUR and a low of 66.55 EUR.

What is the live share price of GBL? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of GBL, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of GBL is currently worth 67 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

