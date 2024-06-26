INSTALLUX stock information

INSTALLUX is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under ALLUX.PAR.

What is the current performance of ALLUX.PAR stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 280 EUR. The market has seen 12 EUR change in the price of a ALLUX.PAR share, representing 4.4776% change from the previous close of 268 EUR.



On 26-06-2024 ALLUX.PAR stock opened at 280 EUR, reached a high of 280 EUR, and a low of 280 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 280 EUR, while the closing price is 280 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 30, indicating the level of market activity.



INSTALLUX during the last trading day has seen a high of 280 EUR and a low of 280 EUR.

What is the dividend amount of INSTALLUX? The dividend amount for INSTALLUX is 8.0000. A dividend is a portion of company earnings distributed to some or all of its investors. When owning the right type of shares you might end up receiving payments on a regular basis.

What is the live share price of INSTALLUX? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of INSTALLUX, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of INSTALLUX is currently worth 280 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.