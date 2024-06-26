HAMILTON GLOBAL OP stock information

HAMILTON GLOBAL OP is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under ALHGO.PAR.

What is the current performance of ALHGO.PAR stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 43.20 EUR. The market has seen 0 EUR change in the price of a ALHGO.PAR share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 43.20 EUR.



On 26-06-2024 ALHGO.PAR stock opened at 43.20 EUR, reached a high of 43.20 EUR, and a low of 43.20 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 43.20 EUR, while the closing price is 43.20 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 1, indicating the level of market activity.



HAMILTON GLOBAL OP during the last trading day has seen a high of 43.20 EUR and a low of 43.20 EUR.

What is the live share price of HAMILTON GLOBAL OP? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of HAMILTON GLOBAL OP, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of HAMILTON GLOBAL OP is currently worth 43.20 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.