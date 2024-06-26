LEBON stock information

LEBON is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under ALBON.PAR.

What is the current performance of ALBON.PAR stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 92.80 EUR. The market has seen -1.20 EUR change in the price of a ALBON.PAR share, representing -1.2766% change from the previous close of 94 EUR.



On 26-06-2024 ALBON.PAR stock opened at 94 EUR, reached a high of 94 EUR, and a low of 92.80 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 92.80 EUR, while the closing price is 92.80 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 294, indicating the level of market activity.



LEBON during the last trading day has seen a high of 94 EUR and a low of 92.80 EUR.

What is the dividend amount of LEBON? The dividend amount for LEBON is 3.5000. A dividend is a portion of company earnings distributed to some or all of its investors. When owning the right type of shares you might end up receiving payments on a regular basis.

Owning a piece of LEBON is currently worth 92.80 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

