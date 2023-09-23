Skip to main content

Availability of the payment type depends on the currency or the region.
How to send money to PayGate in 3 easy steps

    Enter amount to send in DKK

    Pay in DKK with your chosen payment method.

    Choose recipient

    Select who you want to send money to.

    Send DKK with a chosen payment method, and receive KRW to PayGate

    The recipient gets money in KRW directly from Wise’s local bank account.

Wise is easy.

How to send money to PayGate

  1. Just tap in how much, and where to.
  2. Then make a local payment to Wise, whether it's with a bank transfer, swift or your debit or credit card.
  3. And that's it.

Wise converts your money at the 'inter-bank' rate – the real rate – so you save big time (even versus the guys saying there's 'zero' commission). On Wise, there's no room for sneaky bank surcharges or creeping hidden charges.

What is PayGate money transfer?

PayGate money transfers are a secure and convenient way to send payments in KRW to individuals and businesses in South Korea.

When you’re sending a PayGate money transfer with Wise you’ll need to give some contact details for the recipient, such as their email or phone number. This allows PayGate to verify the recipient, and is one of the ways Wise keeps you and your money safe.

You’ll be guided through the process to send a PayGate money transfer step by step, and prompted to enter the required details based on the specific payment you’re making. If your recipient needs to be verified by PayGate this can usually be done with just an email or SMS, before your money can be on its way safely - and quickly.

Learn more about using PayGate transfers.

Online money transfer fees

How much does it cost to send money to PayGate?

To send money to PayGate with Wise, you will pay a small, flat fee and a percentage of the amount that's converted. We will always show you the total cost upfront - and you can rely that we won't hide any further fees in the exchange rate.

Sending money shouldn’t cost the earth, so we built Wise to save you money when you transfer and exchange internationally. We charge as little as possible: right now a tiny fee, eventually free.

How long does a money transfer to PayGate take?

A money transfer to PayGate (DKK-KRW) should arrive in 3 minutes. Sometimes transfer times can differ based on currencies or verification changes. We’ll always keep you updated, and you can track each step in your account.

On many popular routes, Wise can send your money within one day, as a same day transfer, or even an instant money transfer.

Your transfer route

DKK
KRW

Should arrive

in 3 minutes

Wise works nearly everywhere

Trust Wise with safe & secure money transfers

    Safeguarded with leading banks

    We hold your money with established financial institutions, so it's separate from our own accounts and in our normal course of business not accessible to our partners. Read more here.

    Audited regularly

    We make sure your money’s secure, and that Wise is financially stable. As we’re not a bank, your money isn’t FSCS protected — instead we safeguard it.

    Extra-secure transactions

    We use 2-factor authentication to protect your account and transactions. That means you — and only you — can get to your money.

    Data protection

    We’re committed to keeping your personal data safe, and we’re transparent in how we collect, process, and store it.

    Dedicated anti-fraud team

    We work round the clock to keep your account and money protected from even the most sophisticated fraud.

