Send money to FPS ID

What is FPS ID money transfer?
Making an FPS ID money transfer is convenient for the sender - as you’ll only need the recipient’s FPS ID, such as their mobile number or email. And for the recipient, FPS ID money transfers are handy too, as funds can be deposited to a bank account or e-Wallet for convenience.
FPS ID money transfers can be made in HKD, to any recipient registered with a valid FPS ID.
To send an FPS ID money transfer you only need to enter your recipient’s FPS ID. This might be their mobile number, email or another FPS proxy for example. That means no need to get or remember your recipient’s bank account details - easy.
Learn more about using FPS ID transfers.