Skip to main content

Send money to British Virgin Islands

Fast, low-cost, and secure online money transfers from Canada to British Virgin Islands.

Send money from British Virgin Islands to Canada instead.
FINTRAC regulated
Learn more
Over 16 million customers
Read on Trustpilot
  • 2.39 CAD
  • 6.65 CADOur fee
  • 9.04 CADTotal fees
  • =
    990.96 CADTotal amount we’ll convert
  • ×
    0.741647
Get started

Save when you send money to British Virgin Islands

Sending 1,000.00 CAD withRecipient gets(Total after fees)Transfer feeExchange rate(1 CAD USD)
WiseCheapest735.01 USDSave up to 25.13 USD8.95 CAD0.741647Mid-market rate
Xe729.81 USD- 5.20 USD0.00 CAD0.729814
WorldRemit724.54 USD- 10.47 USD3.99 CAD0.727438
TD Bank722.49 USD- 12.52 USD0.00 CAD0.722490
Scotiabank720.58 USD- 14.43 USD1.99 CAD0.722019
Royal Bank of Canada718.31 USD- 16.70 USD10.00 CAD0.725569
OFX715.50 USD- 19.51 USD15.00 CAD0.726400
PayPal709.88 USD- 25.13 USD2.99 CAD0.712008
no hidden fees

We’re on a mission to bring transparency to finance, for people without borders. We charge as little as possible, and we always show you upfront. No hidden fees. No bad exchange rates. No surprises. How do we collect this data?

globe

How to send money to British Virgin Islands in 3 easy steps

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.1.alt

    Enter amount to send in CAD.

    Pay in CAD with your debit card or credit card, or send the money from your online banking.

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.2.alt

    Choose recipient in British Virgin Islands.

    Select who you want to send money to and which pay-out method to use.

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.3.alt

    Send CAD, receive USD.

    The recipient gets money in USD directly from Wise’s local bank account.

Create free account now

Wise is easy.

How to send money to British Virgin Islands from Canada

  1. Just tap in how much, and where to.
  2. Then make a local payment to Wise, whether it's with a bank transfer, swift or your debit or credit card.
  3. And that's it.

Wise converts your money at the 'inter-bank' rate – the real rate – so you save big time (even versus the guys saying there's 'zero' commission). On Wise, there's no room for sneaky bank surcharges or creeping hidden charges.

How much does it cost to transfer money to British Virgin Islands?

Pay a small, flat fee and percentage

To send money in CAD to British Virgin Islands, you pay a small, flat fee of 3.40 CAD + 0.56% of the amount that's converted (you'll always see the total cost upfront).


Fee depends on your chosen transfer type

Some transfer types have different fees which are usually tiny.


No hidden fees

No big fees, hidden or otherwise. So it's cheaper than what you're used to.

Wise
Fixed fee
3.40 CAD
Variable feeup to 165,011 CAD/month
0.56%
Variable feemore than 165,011 CAD/month
Discount applies

How long will a money transfer to British Virgin Islands take?

A money transfer from Canada (CAD) to British Virgin Islands (USD) should arrive by Monday. Sometimes transfer times can differ based on payment methods or verification changes. We’ll always keep you updated, and you can track each step in your account.

On many popular routes, Wise can send your money within one day, as a same day transfer, or even an instant money transfer.

Your transfer route

CAD
USD

Should arrive

by Monday

What you’ll need for your online money transfer to British Virgin Islands

    1

    Register for free.

    Sign up online or in our app for free. All you need is an email address, or a Google or Facebook account.

    2

    Choose an amount to send.

    Tell us how much you want to send. We’ll show you our fees upfront, and tell you when your money should arrive.

    3

    Add recipient’s bank details.

    Fill in the details of your recipient’s bank account.

    4

    Verify your identity.

    For some currencies, or for large transfers, we need a photo of your ID. This helps us keep your money safe.

    5

    Pay for your transfer.

    Send your money from Direct debit, wire transfer, Bill payment, or a debit or credit card.

    6

    That’s it.

    We’ll handle the rest. You can track your transfer in your account, and we'll tell your recipient it's coming.

Best ways to send money to British Virgin Islands

Trust Wise with safe & secure money transfers to British Virgin Islands

    Safeguarded with leading banks

    We hold your money with established financial institutions, so it's separate from our own accounts and in our normal course of business not accessible to our partners. Read more here.

    Audited regularly

    We make sure your money’s secure, and that Wise is financially stable. As we’re not a bank, your money isn’t FSCS protected — instead we safeguard it.

    Extra-secure transactions

    We use 2-factor authentication to protect your account and transactions. That means you — and only you — can get to your money.

    Data protection

    We’re committed to keeping your personal data safe, and we’re transparent in how we collect, process, and store it.

    Dedicated anti-fraud team

    We work round the clock to keep your account and money protected from even the most sophisticated fraud.

Online scams are on the rise. Learn how to stay safe.

Send money to British Virgin Islands from Canada with the most international app

Looking for an app to send money to British Virgin Islands? Sending money is easy with Wise app.

  • Cheaper transfers abroad - free from hidden fees and exchange rate markups.
  • Check exchange rates - see on the app how exchange rates have changed over time.
  • Repeat your previous transfers - save the details, and make your monthly payments easier.
Learn more about the Wise app

Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store

Wise works nearly everywhere

See why customers choose Wise for their international money transfers

It’s your money. You can trust us to get it where it needs to be, but don’t take our word for it. Read our reviews at Trustpilot.com.

have a very good Experience with wise

Muzamal Amjad Ali

Published an hour ago

Simple process to transfer funds abroad to various currencies. Had no issues so happy!

Lindsay Mark

Published 3 hours ago

there is not first time , i use Wise transfer to send money. Always speed, trust service.

Mariusz Messner

Published 3 hours ago

Reviews from:

Let's answer some of your questions