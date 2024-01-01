Philippine pesos to Samoan talas today

Convert PHP to WST at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = WS$0.04767 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:37
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PHP to WST conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

WST
1 PHP to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04830.0486
Low0.04670.0467
Average0.04750.0478
Change-0.52%2.09%
View full history

1 PHP to WST stats

The performance of PHP to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0483 and a 30 day low of 0.0467. This means the 30 day average was 0.0475. The change for PHP to WST was -0.52.

The performance of PHP to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0486 and a 90 day low of 0.0467. This means the 90 day average was 0.0478. The change for PHP to WST was 2.09.

Track market ratesView PHP to WST chart

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3820.9261.5030.7711,379.21151.9957.115
1 CAD0.72410.671.0880.557997.873109.975.148
1 EUR1.0791.49211.6230.8321,488.79164.077.68
1 AUD0.6650.9190.61610.513917.45101.1074.733

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine peso

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Samoan Tala
1 PHP0.04767 WST
5 PHP0.23834 WST
10 PHP0.47667 WST
20 PHP0.95335 WST
50 PHP2.38337 WST
100 PHP4.76674 WST
250 PHP11.91685 WST
500 PHP23.83370 WST
1000 PHP47.66740 WST
2000 PHP95.33480 WST
5000 PHP238.33700 WST
10000 PHP476.67400 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Philippine Peso
1 WST20.97870 PHP
5 WST104.89350 PHP
10 WST209.78700 PHP
20 WST419.57400 PHP
50 WST1,048.93500 PHP
100 WST2,097.87000 PHP
250 WST5,244.67500 PHP
500 WST10,489.35000 PHP
1000 WST20,978.70000 PHP
2000 WST41,957.40000 PHP
5000 WST104,893.50000 PHP
10000 WST209,787.00000 PHP