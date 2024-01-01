Philippine pesos to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert PHP to VND at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = ₫439.0 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:36
PHP to VND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

VND
1 PHP to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High440.5500444.4400
Low431.0900431.0900
Average436.9331438.3316
Change-0.04%1.31%
1 PHP to VND stats

The performance of PHP to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 440.5500 and a 30 day low of 431.0900. This means the 30 day average was 436.9331. The change for PHP to VND was -0.04.

The performance of PHP to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 444.4400 and a 90 day low of 431.0900. This means the 90 day average was 438.3316. The change for PHP to VND was 1.31.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Vietnamese Dong
1 PHP438.97600 VND
5 PHP2,194.88000 VND
10 PHP4,389.76000 VND
20 PHP8,779.52000 VND
50 PHP21,948.80000 VND
100 PHP43,897.60000 VND
250 PHP109,744.00000 VND
500 PHP219,488.00000 VND
1000 PHP438,976.00000 VND
2000 PHP877,952.00000 VND
5000 PHP2,194,880.00000 VND
10000 PHP4,389,760.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Philippine Peso
1000 VND2.27803 PHP
2000 VND4.55606 PHP
5000 VND11.39015 PHP
10000 VND22.78030 PHP
20000 VND45.56060 PHP
50000 VND113.90150 PHP
100000 VND227.80300 PHP
200000 VND455.60600 PHP
500000 VND1,139.01500 PHP
1000000 VND2,278.03000 PHP
2000000 VND4,556.06000 PHP
5000000 VND11,390.15000 PHP