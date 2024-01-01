Philippine pesos to Vietnamese dongs today
Convert PHP to VND at the real exchange rate
PHP to VND conversion chart
1 PHP = 438.97600 VND
0
|1 PHP to VND
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|440.5500
|444.4400
|Low
|431.0900
|431.0900
|Average
|436.9331
|438.3316
|Change
|-0.04%
|1.31%
|View full history
1 PHP to VND stats
The performance of PHP to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 440.5500 and a 30 day low of 431.0900. This means the 30 day average was 436.9331. The change for PHP to VND was -0.04.
The performance of PHP to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 444.4400 and a 90 day low of 431.0900. This means the 90 day average was 438.3316. The change for PHP to VND was 1.31.
|Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Vietnamese Dong
|1 PHP
|438.97600 VND
|5 PHP
|2,194.88000 VND
|10 PHP
|4,389.76000 VND
|20 PHP
|8,779.52000 VND
|50 PHP
|21,948.80000 VND
|100 PHP
|43,897.60000 VND
|250 PHP
|109,744.00000 VND
|500 PHP
|219,488.00000 VND
|1000 PHP
|438,976.00000 VND
|2000 PHP
|877,952.00000 VND
|5000 PHP
|2,194,880.00000 VND
|10000 PHP
|4,389,760.00000 VND
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Philippine Peso
|1000 VND
|2.27803 PHP
|2000 VND
|4.55606 PHP
|5000 VND
|11.39015 PHP
|10000 VND
|22.78030 PHP
|20000 VND
|45.56060 PHP
|50000 VND
|113.90150 PHP
|100000 VND
|227.80300 PHP
|200000 VND
|455.60600 PHP
|500000 VND
|1,139.01500 PHP
|1000000 VND
|2,278.03000 PHP
|2000000 VND
|4,556.06000 PHP
|5000000 VND
|11,390.15000 PHP