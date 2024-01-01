Philippine pesos to Tajikistani somonis today

Convert PHP to TJS at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = SM0.1845 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:33
PHP to TJS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

TJS
1 PHP to TJSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.19110.1913
Low0.18400.1817
Average0.18750.1873
Change-2.64%1.02%
1 PHP to TJS stats

The performance of PHP to TJS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1911 and a 30 day low of 0.1840. This means the 30 day average was 0.1875. The change for PHP to TJS was -2.64.

The performance of PHP to TJS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1913 and a 90 day low of 0.1817. This means the 90 day average was 0.1873. The change for PHP to TJS was 1.02.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Tajikistani Somoni
1 PHP0.18452 TJS
5 PHP0.92260 TJS
10 PHP1.84520 TJS
20 PHP3.69040 TJS
50 PHP9.22600 TJS
100 PHP18.45200 TJS
250 PHP46.13000 TJS
500 PHP92.26000 TJS
1000 PHP184.52000 TJS
2000 PHP369.04000 TJS
5000 PHP922.60000 TJS
10000 PHP1,845.20000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Philippine Peso
1 TJS5.41946 PHP
5 TJS27.09730 PHP
10 TJS54.19460 PHP
20 TJS108.38920 PHP
50 TJS270.97300 PHP
100 TJS541.94600 PHP
250 TJS1,354.86500 PHP
500 TJS2,709.73000 PHP
1000 TJS5,419.46000 PHP
2000 TJS10,838.92000 PHP
5000 TJS27,097.30000 PHP
10000 TJS54,194.60000 PHP