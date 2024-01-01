Philippine pesos to Solomon Islands dollars today

Convert PHP to SBD at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = SI$0.1428 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:32
PHP to SBD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SBD
1 PHP to SBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.14700.1480
Low0.14150.1410
Average0.14390.1450
Change-2.18%1.28%
1 PHP to SBD stats

The performance of PHP to SBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1470 and a 30 day low of 0.1415. This means the 30 day average was 0.1439. The change for PHP to SBD was -2.18.

The performance of PHP to SBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1480 and a 90 day low of 0.1410. This means the 90 day average was 0.1450. The change for PHP to SBD was 1.28.

How to convert Philippine pesos to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 PHP0.14283 SBD
5 PHP0.71414 SBD
10 PHP1.42828 SBD
20 PHP2.85656 SBD
50 PHP7.14140 SBD
100 PHP14.28280 SBD
250 PHP35.70700 SBD
500 PHP71.41400 SBD
1000 PHP142.82800 SBD
2000 PHP285.65600 SBD
5000 PHP714.14000 SBD
10000 PHP1,428.28000 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 SBD7.00142 PHP
5 SBD35.00710 PHP
10 SBD70.01420 PHP
20 SBD140.02840 PHP
50 SBD350.07100 PHP
100 SBD700.14200 PHP
250 SBD1,750.35500 PHP
500 SBD3,500.71000 PHP
1000 SBD7,001.42000 PHP
2000 SBD14,002.84000 PHP
5000 SBD35,007.10000 PHP
10000 SBD70,014.20000 PHP