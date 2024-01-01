Philippine pesos to Papua New Guinean kinas today

Convert PHP to PGK at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = K0.06809 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:29
PHP to PGK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PGK
1 PHP to PGKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07010.0703
Low0.06770.0660
Average0.06890.0686
Change-2.21%2.94%
1 PHP to PGK stats

The performance of PHP to PGK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0701 and a 30 day low of 0.0677. This means the 30 day average was 0.0689. The change for PHP to PGK was -2.21.

The performance of PHP to PGK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0703 and a 90 day low of 0.0660. This means the 90 day average was 0.0686. The change for PHP to PGK was 2.94.

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3820.9261.5030.7711,379.31151.8757.115
1 CAD0.72410.671.0870.558998.017109.8915.148
1 EUR1.081.49211.6220.8321,489.03163.9557.681
1 AUD0.6650.920.61610.513917.862101.0654.735

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 PHP0.06809 PGK
5 PHP0.34046 PGK
10 PHP0.68091 PGK
20 PHP1.36182 PGK
50 PHP3.40456 PGK
100 PHP6.80912 PGK
250 PHP17.02280 PGK
500 PHP34.04560 PGK
1000 PHP68.09120 PGK
2000 PHP136.18240 PGK
5000 PHP340.45600 PGK
10000 PHP680.91200 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Philippine Peso
1 PGK14.68620 PHP
5 PGK73.43100 PHP
10 PGK146.86200 PHP
20 PGK293.72400 PHP
50 PGK734.31000 PHP
100 PGK1,468.62000 PHP
250 PGK3,671.55000 PHP
500 PGK7,343.10000 PHP
1000 PGK14,686.20000 PHP
2000 PGK29,372.40000 PHP
5000 PGK73,431.00000 PHP
10000 PGK146,862.00000 PHP