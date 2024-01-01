Philippine pesos to New Zealand dollars today

Convert PHP to NZD at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = $0.02867 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:28
PHP to NZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

NZD
1 PHP to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02890.0293
Low0.02810.0281
Average0.02850.0287
Change2.07%-1.34%
1 PHP to NZD stats

The performance of PHP to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0289 and a 30 day low of 0.0281. This means the 30 day average was 0.0285. The change for PHP to NZD was 2.07.

The performance of PHP to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0293 and a 90 day low of 0.0281. This means the 90 day average was 0.0287. The change for PHP to NZD was -1.34.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / New Zealand Dollar
1 PHP0.02867 NZD
5 PHP0.14333 NZD
10 PHP0.28666 NZD
20 PHP0.57332 NZD
50 PHP1.43331 NZD
100 PHP2.86662 NZD
250 PHP7.16655 NZD
500 PHP14.33310 NZD
1000 PHP28.66620 NZD
2000 PHP57.33240 NZD
5000 PHP143.33100 NZD
10000 PHP286.66200 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 NZD34.88430 PHP
5 NZD174.42150 PHP
10 NZD348.84300 PHP
20 NZD697.68600 PHP
50 NZD1,744.21500 PHP
100 NZD3,488.43000 PHP
250 NZD8,721.07500 PHP
500 NZD17,442.15000 PHP
1000 NZD34,884.30000 PHP
2000 NZD69,768.60000 PHP
5000 NZD174,421.50000 PHP
10000 NZD348,843.00000 PHP