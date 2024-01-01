Philippine pesos to Nicaraguan córdobas today

Convert PHP to NIO at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = C$0.6362 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:28
PHP to NIO conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

NIO
1 PHP to NIOLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.65870.6627
Low0.63510.6287
Average0.64700.6483
Change-3.11%0.87%
1 PHP to NIO stats

The performance of PHP to NIO in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6587 and a 30 day low of 0.6351. This means the 30 day average was 0.6470. The change for PHP to NIO was -3.11.

The performance of PHP to NIO in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6627 and a 90 day low of 0.6287. This means the 90 day average was 0.6483. The change for PHP to NIO was 0.87.

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3820.9261.5030.7711,379.32151.8757.115
1 CAD0.72410.671.0870.558998.097109.8995.148
1 EUR1.081.49211.6220.8321,489.04163.9557.681
1 AUD0.6660.920.61610.513917.937101.0734.735

How to convert Philippine pesos to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 PHP0.63623 NIO
5 PHP3.18114 NIO
10 PHP6.36228 NIO
20 PHP12.72456 NIO
50 PHP31.81140 NIO
100 PHP63.62280 NIO
250 PHP159.05700 NIO
500 PHP318.11400 NIO
1000 PHP636.22800 NIO
2000 PHP1,272.45600 NIO
5000 PHP3,181.14000 NIO
10000 PHP6,362.28000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Philippine Peso
1 NIO1.57176 PHP
5 NIO7.85880 PHP
10 NIO15.71760 PHP
20 NIO31.43520 PHP
50 NIO78.58800 PHP
100 NIO157.17600 PHP
250 NIO392.94000 PHP
500 NIO785.88000 PHP
1000 NIO1,571.76000 PHP
2000 NIO3,143.52000 PHP
5000 NIO7,858.80000 PHP
10000 NIO15,717.60000 PHP