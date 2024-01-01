Philippine pesos to Maldivian rufiyaas today

Convert PHP to MVR at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = MVR0.2641 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:27
PHP to MVR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MVR
1 PHP to MVRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.27560.2774
Low0.26410.2602
Average0.26970.2698
Change-3.94%1.53%
1 PHP to MVR stats

The performance of PHP to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2756 and a 30 day low of 0.2641. This means the 30 day average was 0.2697. The change for PHP to MVR was -3.94.

The performance of PHP to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2774 and a 90 day low of 0.2602. This means the 90 day average was 0.2698. The change for PHP to MVR was 1.53.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 PHP0.26412 MVR
5 PHP1.32062 MVR
10 PHP2.64124 MVR
20 PHP5.28248 MVR
50 PHP13.20620 MVR
100 PHP26.41240 MVR
250 PHP66.03100 MVR
500 PHP132.06200 MVR
1000 PHP264.12400 MVR
2000 PHP528.24800 MVR
5000 PHP1,320.62000 MVR
10000 PHP2,641.24000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Philippine Peso
1 MVR3.78609 PHP
5 MVR18.93045 PHP
10 MVR37.86090 PHP
20 MVR75.72180 PHP
50 MVR189.30450 PHP
100 MVR378.60900 PHP
250 MVR946.52250 PHP
500 MVR1,893.04500 PHP
1000 MVR3,786.09000 PHP
2000 MVR7,572.18000 PHP
5000 MVR18,930.45000 PHP
10000 MVR37,860.90000 PHP