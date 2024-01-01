Philippine pesos to Liberian dollars today

Convert PHP to LRD at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = L$3.323 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:25
PHP to LRD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

LRD
1 PHP to LRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.47603.5092
Low3.32283.3228
Average3.39693.4250
Change-4.41%-0.51%
1 PHP to LRD stats

The performance of PHP to LRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.4760 and a 30 day low of 3.3228. This means the 30 day average was 3.3969. The change for PHP to LRD was -4.41.

The performance of PHP to LRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.5092 and a 90 day low of 3.3228. This means the 90 day average was 3.4250. The change for PHP to LRD was -0.51.

How to convert Philippine pesos to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Liberian Dollar
1 PHP3.32279 LRD
5 PHP16.61395 LRD
10 PHP33.22790 LRD
20 PHP66.45580 LRD
50 PHP166.13950 LRD
100 PHP332.27900 LRD
250 PHP830.69750 LRD
500 PHP1,661.39500 LRD
1000 PHP3,322.79000 LRD
2000 PHP6,645.58000 LRD
5000 PHP16,613.95000 LRD
10000 PHP33,227.90000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 LRD0.30095 PHP
5 LRD1.50476 PHP
10 LRD3.00952 PHP
20 LRD6.01904 PHP
50 LRD15.04760 PHP
100 LRD30.09520 PHP
250 LRD75.23800 PHP
500 LRD150.47600 PHP
1000 LRD300.95200 PHP
2000 LRD601.90400 PHP
5000 LRD1,504.76000 PHP
10000 LRD3,009.52000 PHP