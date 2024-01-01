Philippine pesos to Jordanian dinars today

Convert PHP to JOD at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = JD0.01224 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:22
PHP to JOD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

JOD
1 PHP to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01270.0128
Low0.01220.0121
Average0.01250.0125
Change-3.18%0.95%
1 PHP to JOD stats

The performance of PHP to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0127 and a 30 day low of 0.0122. This means the 30 day average was 0.0125. The change for PHP to JOD was -3.18.

The performance of PHP to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0128 and a 90 day low of 0.0121. This means the 90 day average was 0.0125. The change for PHP to JOD was 0.95.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Jordanian Dinar
1 PHP0.01224 JOD
5 PHP0.06122 JOD
10 PHP0.12245 JOD
20 PHP0.24490 JOD
50 PHP0.61224 JOD
100 PHP1.22449 JOD
250 PHP3.06123 JOD
500 PHP6.12245 JOD
1000 PHP12.24490 JOD
2000 PHP24.48980 JOD
5000 PHP61.22450 JOD
10000 PHP122.44900 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Philippine Peso
1 JOD81.66660 PHP
5 JOD408.33300 PHP
10 JOD816.66600 PHP
20 JOD1,633.33200 PHP
50 JOD4,083.33000 PHP
100 JOD8,166.66000 PHP
250 JOD20,416.65000 PHP
500 JOD40,833.30000 PHP
1000 JOD81,666.60000 PHP
2000 JOD163,333.20000 PHP
5000 JOD408,333.00000 PHP
10000 JOD816,666.00000 PHP