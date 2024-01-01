Philippine pesos to Guinean francs today

Convert PHP to GNF at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = GFr149.0 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:19
PHP to GNF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

GNF
1 PHP to GNFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High154.4500155.5830
Low149.0360146.7810
Average151.5918151.7535
Change-3.21%1.54%
1 PHP to GNF stats

The performance of PHP to GNF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 154.4500 and a 30 day low of 149.0360. This means the 30 day average was 151.5918. The change for PHP to GNF was -3.21.

The performance of PHP to GNF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 155.5830 and a 90 day low of 146.7810. This means the 90 day average was 151.7535. The change for PHP to GNF was 1.54.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Guinean Franc
1 PHP149.03200 GNF
5 PHP745.16000 GNF
10 PHP1,490.32000 GNF
20 PHP2,980.64000 GNF
50 PHP7,451.60000 GNF
100 PHP14,903.20000 GNF
250 PHP37,258.00000 GNF
500 PHP74,516.00000 GNF
1000 PHP149,032.00000 GNF
2000 PHP298,064.00000 GNF
5000 PHP745,160.00000 GNF
10000 PHP1,490,320.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Philippine Peso
1 GNF0.00671 PHP
5 GNF0.03355 PHP
10 GNF0.06710 PHP
20 GNF0.13420 PHP
50 GNF0.33550 PHP
100 GNF0.67100 PHP
250 GNF1.67749 PHP
500 GNF3.35498 PHP
1000 GNF6.70995 PHP
2000 GNF13.41990 PHP
5000 GNF33.54975 PHP
10000 GNF67.09950 PHP