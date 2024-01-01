Convert GNF to PHP at the real exchange rate

1 thousand Guinean francs to Philippine pesos

1,000 gnf
6.83 php

GFr1.000 GNF = ₱0.006833 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.07389.5211.4641.6090.95919.259
1 GBP1.18311.27105.9291.7331.9041.13522.79
1 USD0.9320.787183.4191.3641.50.89317.947
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean francs

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Philippine Peso
1 GNF0.00683 PHP
5 GNF0.03416 PHP
10 GNF0.06833 PHP
20 GNF0.13665 PHP
50 GNF0.34163 PHP
100 GNF0.68326 PHP
250 GNF1.70815 PHP
500 GNF3.41630 PHP
1000 GNF6.83260 PHP
2000 GNF13.66520 PHP
5000 GNF34.16300 PHP
10000 GNF68.32600 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Guinean Franc
1 PHP146.35700 GNF
5 PHP731.78500 GNF
10 PHP1,463.57000 GNF
20 PHP2,927.14000 GNF
50 PHP7,317.85000 GNF
100 PHP14,635.70000 GNF
250 PHP36,589.25000 GNF
500 PHP73,178.50000 GNF
1000 PHP146,357.00000 GNF
2000 PHP292,714.00000 GNF
5000 PHP731,785.00000 GNF
10000 PHP1,463,570.00000 GNF