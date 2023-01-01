Cape Verdean escudos to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert CVE to TWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cve
312.42 twd

1.00000 CVE = 0.31242 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:07
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874251.0858590.35791.493911.676470.964718.7224
1 GBP1.1438411.2421103.361.708881.917711.1034621.4165
1 USD0.920950.805088183.2141.37581.543920.8884517.2422
1 INR0.01106710.009674910.012017210.01653330.01855370.01067670.207203

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / New Taiwan Dollar
1 CVE0.31242 TWD
5 CVE1.56211 TWD
10 CVE3.12423 TWD
20 CVE6.24846 TWD
50 CVE15.62115 TWD
100 CVE31.24230 TWD
250 CVE78.10575 TWD
500 CVE156.21150 TWD
1000 CVE312.42300 TWD
2000 CVE624.84600 TWD
5000 CVE1562.11500 TWD
10000 CVE3124.23000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 TWD3.20079 CVE
5 TWD16.00395 CVE
10 TWD32.00790 CVE
20 TWD64.01580 CVE
50 TWD160.03950 CVE
100 TWD320.07900 CVE
250 TWD800.19750 CVE
500 TWD1600.39500 CVE
1000 TWD3200.79000 CVE
2000 TWD6401.58000 CVE
5000 TWD16003.95000 CVE
10000 TWD32007.90000 CVE