Tongan Paʻanga (TOP)
Currency name
Tongan Paʻanga
Currency symbol
T$
TOP exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|INR
|JPY
|RUB
|AUD
|ZAR
|From TOP
|0.42250
|0.38801
|0.33936
|35.15950
|63.52920
|37.68700
|0.65090
|7.73868
|To TOP
|2.36686
|2.57728
|2.94675
|0.02844
|0.01574
|0.02653
|1.53633
|0.12922
