1 Serbian dinar to Philippine pesos

Convert RSD to PHP at the real exchange rate

1 rsd
0.52 php

1.00000 RSD = 0.51528 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:54
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Philippine Peso
1 RSD0.51528 PHP
5 RSD2.57640 PHP
10 RSD5.15281 PHP
20 RSD10.30562 PHP
50 RSD25.76405 PHP
100 RSD51.52810 PHP
250 RSD128.82025 PHP
500 RSD257.64050 PHP
1000 RSD515.28100 PHP
2000 RSD1030.56200 PHP
5000 RSD2576.40500 PHP
10000 RSD5152.81000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Serbian Dinar
1 PHP1.94069 RSD
5 PHP9.70345 RSD
10 PHP19.40690 RSD
20 PHP38.81380 RSD
50 PHP97.03450 RSD
100 PHP194.06900 RSD
250 PHP485.17250 RSD
500 PHP970.34500 RSD
1000 PHP1940.69000 RSD
2000 PHP3881.38000 RSD
5000 PHP9703.45000 RSD
10000 PHP19406.90000 RSD