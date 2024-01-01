20 Philippine pesos to Ugandan shillings

Convert PHP to UGX at the real exchange rate

20 php
1,346 ugx

1.000 PHP = 67.30 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:00
How to convert Philippine pesos to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Ugandan Shilling
1 PHP67.30250 UGX
5 PHP336.51250 UGX
10 PHP673.02500 UGX
20 PHP1,346.05000 UGX
50 PHP3,365.12500 UGX
100 PHP6,730.25000 UGX
250 PHP16,825.62500 UGX
500 PHP33,651.25000 UGX
1000 PHP67,302.50000 UGX
2000 PHP134,605.00000 UGX
5000 PHP336,512.50000 UGX
10000 PHP673,025.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Philippine Peso
1 UGX0.01486 PHP
5 UGX0.07429 PHP
10 UGX0.14858 PHP
20 UGX0.29717 PHP
50 UGX0.74292 PHP
100 UGX1.48583 PHP
250 UGX3.71458 PHP
500 UGX7.42915 PHP
1000 UGX14.85830 PHP
2000 UGX29.71660 PHP
5000 UGX74.29150 PHP
10000 UGX148.58300 PHP