500 Philippine pesos to Romanian leus

Convert PHP to RON at the real exchange rate

500 php
41.13 ron

1.000 PHP = 0.08225 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:28
How to convert Philippine pesos to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Romanian Leu
1 PHP0.08225 RON
5 PHP0.41125 RON
10 PHP0.82250 RON
20 PHP1.64501 RON
50 PHP4.11252 RON
100 PHP8.22503 RON
250 PHP20.56258 RON
500 PHP41.12515 RON
1000 PHP82.25030 RON
2000 PHP164.50060 RON
5000 PHP411.25150 RON
10000 PHP822.50300 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Philippine Peso
1 RON12.15800 PHP
5 RON60.79000 PHP
10 RON121.58000 PHP
20 RON243.16000 PHP
50 RON607.90000 PHP
100 RON1,215.80000 PHP
250 RON3,039.50000 PHP
500 RON6,079.00000 PHP
1000 RON12,158.00000 PHP
2000 RON24,316.00000 PHP
5000 RON60,790.00000 PHP
10000 RON121,580.00000 PHP