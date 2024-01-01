50 Philippine pesos to Croatian kunas

Convert PHP to HRK at the real exchange rate

50 php
6.16 hrk

1.000 PHP = 0.1232 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:21
Track the exchange rate
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.6911.4651.6540.9717.831
1 GBP1.17211.244103.9111.7161.9381.13720.891
1 USD0.9420.804183.5131.3791.5570.91416.79
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Croatian Kuna
1 PHP0.12316 HRK
5 PHP0.61580 HRK
10 PHP1.23159 HRK
20 PHP2.46318 HRK
50 PHP6.15795 HRK
100 PHP12.31590 HRK
250 PHP30.78975 HRK
500 PHP61.57950 HRK
1000 PHP123.15900 HRK
2000 PHP246.31800 HRK
5000 PHP615.79500 HRK
10000 PHP1,231.59000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Philippine Peso
1 HRK8.11958 PHP
5 HRK40.59790 PHP
10 HRK81.19580 PHP
20 HRK162.39160 PHP
50 HRK405.97900 PHP
100 HRK811.95800 PHP
250 HRK2,029.89500 PHP
500 HRK4,059.79000 PHP
1000 HRK8,119.58000 PHP
2000 HRK16,239.16000 PHP
5000 HRK40,597.90000 PHP
10000 HRK81,195.80000 PHP