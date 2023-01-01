5000 Mexican pesos to Thai bahts

Convert MXN to THB at the real exchange rate

5,000 mxn
10,579.95 thb

1.00000 MXN = 2.11599 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:30 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MXN to THB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 THB
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866351.058288.02751.436031.647520.964618.4036
1GBP1.1542711.2215101.6121.657641.901761.1134121.2436
1USD0.9450.818666183.18611.357051.55690.911517.3914
1INR0.01136010.009841370.012021210.01631340.01871590.01095740.209066

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Thai Baht
1 MXN2.11599 THB
5 MXN10.57995 THB
10 MXN21.15990 THB
20 MXN42.31980 THB
50 MXN105.79950 THB
100 MXN211.59900 THB
250 MXN528.99750 THB
500 MXN1057.99500 THB
1000 MXN2115.99000 THB
2000 MXN4231.98000 THB
5000 MXN10579.95000 THB
10000 MXN21159.90000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Mexican Peso
1 THB0.47259 MXN
5 THB2.36296 MXN
10 THB4.72592 MXN
20 THB9.45184 MXN
50 THB23.62960 MXN
100 THB47.25920 MXN
250 THB118.14800 MXN
500 THB236.29600 MXN
1000 THB472.59200 MXN
2000 THB945.18400 MXN
5000 THB2362.96000 MXN
10000 THB4725.92000 MXN