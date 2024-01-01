100 Malagasy ariaries to Philippine pesos

Convert MGA to PHP at the real exchange rate

Ar1.000 MGA = ₱0.01271 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:11
MGA to PHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

PHP
1 MGA to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01280.0128
Low0.01260.0123
Average0.01270.0125
Change0.69%2.94%
1 MGA to PHP stats

The performance of MGA to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0128 and a 30 day low of 0.0126. This means the 30 day average was 0.0127. The change for MGA to PHP was 0.69.

The performance of MGA to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0128 and a 90 day low of 0.0123. This means the 90 day average was 0.0125. The change for MGA to PHP was 2.94.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.9481.3970.791.71.34218.1131.535
1 EUR1.05511.4730.8331.7931.41619.1031.618
1 CAD0.7160.67910.5661.2170.96112.9671.099
1 GBP1.2661.21.76812.1511.69922.9231.942

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Philippine Peso
1 MGA0.01271 PHP
5 MGA0.06354 PHP
10 MGA0.12707 PHP
20 MGA0.25414 PHP
50 MGA0.63535 PHP
100 MGA1.27070 PHP
250 MGA3.17675 PHP
500 MGA6.35350 PHP
1000 MGA12.70700 PHP
2000 MGA25.41400 PHP
5000 MGA63.53500 PHP
10000 MGA127.07000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Malagasy Ariary
1 PHP78.69680 MGA
5 PHP393.48400 MGA
10 PHP786.96800 MGA
20 PHP1,573.93600 MGA
50 PHP3,934.84000 MGA
100 PHP7,869.68000 MGA
250 PHP19,674.20000 MGA
500 PHP39,348.40000 MGA
1000 PHP78,696.80000 MGA
2000 PHP157,393.60000 MGA
5000 PHP393,484.00000 MGA
10000 PHP786,968.00000 MGA