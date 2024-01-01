5000 South Korean wons to Philippine pesos

Convert KRW to PHP at the real exchange rate

5,000 krw
210.00 php

1.00000 KRW = 0.04200 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert South Korean wons to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Philippine Peso
1 KRW0.04200 PHP
5 KRW0.21000 PHP
10 KRW0.42000 PHP
20 KRW0.84000 PHP
50 KRW2.10000 PHP
100 KRW4.20001 PHP
250 KRW10.50002 PHP
500 KRW21.00005 PHP
1000 KRW42.00010 PHP
2000 KRW84.00020 PHP
5000 KRW210.00050 PHP
10000 KRW420.00100 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / South Korean Won
1 PHP23.80950 KRW
5 PHP119.04750 KRW
10 PHP238.09500 KRW
20 PHP476.19000 KRW
50 PHP1190.47500 KRW
100 PHP2380.95000 KRW
250 PHP5952.37500 KRW
500 PHP11904.75000 KRW
1000 PHP23809.50000 KRW
2000 PHP47619.00000 KRW
5000 PHP119047.50000 KRW
10000 PHP238095.00000 KRW