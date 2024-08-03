Euro to Namibian dollars Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Euro to Namibian dollars history summary. This is the Euro (EUR) to Namibian dollars (NAD) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of EUR and NAD historical data from 03-08-2019 to 03-08-2024.
Euro to Namibian dollars exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Euro to Namibian dollars is currently 19.950 today, reflecting a 1.168% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a 0.496% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Namibian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 19.994 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 19.593 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-07-2024, with a 0.471% increase in value.
