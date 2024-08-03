Euro to Namibian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Namibian dollars is currently 19.950 today, reflecting a 1.168% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a 0.496% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Namibian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 19.994 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 19.593 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-07-2024, with a 0.471% increase in value.