Euro to Haitian gourdes exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Haitian gourdes is currently 143.521 today, reflecting a 0.932% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a 0.773% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Haitian gourdes has fluctuated between a high of 143.611 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 141.377 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.563% increase in value.