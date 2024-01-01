10 thousand Cape Verdean escudos to Pakistani rupees

Convert CVE to PKR at the real exchange rate

10,000 cve
27,141.90 pkr

1.00000 CVE = 2.71419 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cape Verdean escudos

CVE to USD

CVE to EUR

CVE to GBP

CVE to INR

CVE to JPY

CVE to RUB

CVE to AUD

CVE to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Pakistani Rupee
1 CVE2.71419 PKR
5 CVE13.57095 PKR
10 CVE27.14190 PKR
20 CVE54.28380 PKR
50 CVE135.70950 PKR
100 CVE271.41900 PKR
250 CVE678.54750 PKR
500 CVE1357.09500 PKR
1000 CVE2714.19000 PKR
2000 CVE5428.38000 PKR
5000 CVE13570.95000 PKR
10000 CVE27141.90000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 PKR0.36843 CVE
5 PKR1.84217 CVE
10 PKR3.68434 CVE
20 PKR7.36868 CVE
50 PKR18.42170 CVE
100 PKR36.84340 CVE
250 PKR92.10850 CVE
500 PKR184.21700 CVE
1000 PKR368.43400 CVE
2000 PKR736.86800 CVE
5000 PKR1842.17000 CVE
10000 PKR3684.34000 CVE