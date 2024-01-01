Salvadoran Colón (SVC)
Currency name
Salvadoran Colón
Currency symbol
₡
SVC exchange rates
|EUR
|USD
|INR
|AUD
|GBP
|SGD
|ZAR
|NZD
|From SVC
|0.10475
|0.11429
|9.57723
|0.17551
|0.08925
|0.15162
|2.08975
|0.19182
|To SVC
|9.54669
|8.75000
|0.10441
|5.69756
|11.20440
|6.59556
|0.47853
|5.21325
