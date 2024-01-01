Serbian Dinar (RSD)
Currency name
Serbian Dinar
Currency symbol
РСД
RSD exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|MXN
|GBP
|ZAR
|CAD
|SGD
|INR
|From RSD
|0.00933
|0.00855
|0.17881
|0.00728
|0.17052
|0.01294
|0.01237
|0.78149
|To RSD
|107.23200
|116.99500
|5.59257
|137.31100
|5.86438
|77.29830
|80.82920
|1.27961
