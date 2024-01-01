Bahamian dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert BSD to UAH at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BSD = ₴41.05 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:20
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BSD to UAH conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

UAH
1 BSD to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High41.150041.2000
Low41.000040.8000
Average41.068341.0217
Change0.12%0.12%
View full history

1 BSD to UAH stats

The performance of BSD to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 41.1500 and a 30 day low of 41.0000. This means the 30 day average was 41.0683. The change for BSD to UAH was 0.12.

The performance of BSD to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 41.2000 and a 90 day low of 40.8000. This means the 90 day average was 41.0217. The change for BSD to UAH was 0.12.

Track market ratesView BSD to UAH chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDINRCADNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.53384.3861.3961.6941.33918.0880.788
1 AUD0.652155.0410.9111.1050.87411.7980.514
1 INR0.0120.01810.0170.020.0160.2140.009
1 CAD0.7161.09860.44711.2140.95912.9560.565

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahamian dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BSD to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahamian dollar

BSD to USD

BSD to AUD

BSD to INR

BSD to CAD

BSD to NZD

BSD to SGD

BSD to ZAR

BSD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BSD41.05000 UAH
5 BSD205.25000 UAH
10 BSD410.50000 UAH
20 BSD821.00000 UAH
50 BSD2,052.50000 UAH
100 BSD4,105.00000 UAH
250 BSD10,262.50000 UAH
500 BSD20,525.00000 UAH
1000 BSD41,050.00000 UAH
2000 BSD82,100.00000 UAH
5000 BSD205,250.00000 UAH
10000 BSD410,500.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Bahamian Dollar
1 UAH0.02436 BSD
5 UAH0.12180 BSD
10 UAH0.24361 BSD
20 UAH0.48721 BSD
50 UAH1.21803 BSD
100 UAH2.43605 BSD
250 UAH6.09013 BSD
500 UAH12.18025 BSD
1000 UAH24.36050 BSD
2000 UAH48.72100 BSD
5000 UAH121.80250 BSD
10000 UAH243.60500 BSD