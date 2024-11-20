Brunei dollar to Qatari rials exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Qatari rials is currently 2.723 today, reflecting a -0.021% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.110% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Qatari rials has fluctuated between a high of 2.730 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 2.706 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.287% decrease in value.