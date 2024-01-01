1 Brunei dollar to Philippine pesos

Convert BND to PHP at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BND = ₱43.98 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:35
BND to PHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

PHP
1 BND to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High44.467144.4671
Low43.747442.9624
Average44.016843.5996
Change0.44%2.18%
1 BND to PHP stats

The performance of BND to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 44.4671 and a 30 day low of 43.7474. This means the 30 day average was 44.0168. The change for BND to PHP was 0.44.

The performance of BND to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 44.4671 and a 90 day low of 42.9624. This means the 90 day average was 43.5996. The change for BND to PHP was 2.18.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9441.3961.69118.0561.3381.530.788
1 EUR1.0611.481.79219.1361.4181.6220.835
1 CAD0.7160.67611.21112.9340.9591.0960.565
1 NZD0.5910.5580.826110.6770.7910.9050.466

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 BND43.98210 PHP
5 BND219.91050 PHP
10 BND439.82100 PHP
20 BND879.64200 PHP
50 BND2,199.10500 PHP
100 BND4,398.21000 PHP
250 BND10,995.52500 PHP
500 BND21,991.05000 PHP
1000 BND43,982.10000 PHP
2000 BND87,964.20000 PHP
5000 BND219,910.50000 PHP
10000 BND439,821.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Brunei Dollar
1 PHP0.02274 BND
5 PHP0.11368 BND
10 PHP0.22736 BND
20 PHP0.45473 BND
50 PHP1.13683 BND
100 PHP2.27365 BND
250 PHP5.68413 BND
500 PHP11.36825 BND
1000 PHP22.73650 BND
2000 PHP45.47300 BND
5000 PHP113.68250 BND
10000 PHP227.36500 BND