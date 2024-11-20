Brunei dollar to Lebanese pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Lebanese pounds is currently 66,871.600 today, reflecting a -0.041% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.153% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Lebanese pounds has fluctuated between a high of 67,011.100 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 66,407.000 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a 0.359% increase in value.